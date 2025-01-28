Artistes praise Naava Grey ahead of Valentine's concert

For years, Naava Grey has significantly influenced the success of many household-name artistes in the music industry.

During a press conference on Tuesday, January 28, ahead of her upcoming concert, Naava Grey Live in Concert, set for Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14 at the Kampala Serena Hotel, several artistes she has supported over the years turned up to show their appreciation and share their experiences working with her.

Renowned soulful performer Kenneth Mugabi expressed his excitement, saying, "I can't wait for the concert on February 14."

He revealed that he had initially planned his own show for the same day but decided to reschedule after Grey's announcement.

"It was my day, but she took it, and I decided to push mine. The announcement will be made in the future," Mugabi said.

Bruno K, who has been mentored by Grey and even had her write a song for him, reflected on the challenges she faced, including signing with managements that "disorganised her."

However, he praised her resilience, noting that her fans remained loyal because of her exceptional music.

He assured revellers: "My sister has prepared for you guys... and this is the moment."

Rapper Mun G, who has collaborated with Grey on multiple songs, some yet to be released, expressed his admiration: "I'm a very big fan of Naava Grey, and I'm also happy to double as a friend."

He added, "For me, she's the best female lyricist."

Renowned producer and songwriter Andy Muzic also spoke highly of Grey, saying, "I take her as my sister. Finally, I can say, Uganda, thank you for appreciating 'real music.' I'm so happy for Naava."

Naava Grey, who wrote Ndeete for Solome Basuuta, was praised by Basuuta for her mentorship. "She took me through quite a lot about the industry," Basuuta said.

Naava Grey's concert is being organised by Fenon Entertainment, the production house where she recorded her first songs.

Lydia Gaira, Fenon Entertainment's manager, said: "Naava is our person, and we're very excited for you... We thank you for choosing Fenon as your production house."

She added: "We are crafting something that's befitting your legacy, and we can't wait to unveil it."