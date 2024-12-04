VIDEO: She has an elevator in her mansion, a pantry bigger than your bedroom

Pastor Sandra Baingana has netizens talking after introducing them to her stunning mansion, which boasts numerous impressive features.

Some of the most remarkable sights in the house include a large pantry, an elevator, an expansive lounge, and artistic designs in various rooms, including the bedroom.

Although she has not shown the exterior of the house, she frequently shares glimpses of the interior on her TikTok, where she has 59.8k followers. Most people recognise her from her shows on UBC TV and Magic 100FM, where she preaches every Sunday. She also makes appearances on various media platforms.

In a 2022 interview with the website Theweightshecarries.com, Pastor Sandra Baingana revealed that she is in full-time ministry and is a mother of six. She is married to Innocent Baingana, with whom she co-owns an engineering firm.

Pastor Sandra’s ministry is called Road to Redemption Ministries, and she shared that she grew up in a modest family. Her father, once a wealthy banker, lost his fortune and turned to alcohol after being fired from his managerial position. However, her mother was devoutly prayerful, a trait Sandra inherited.