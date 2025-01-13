Bebe Cool breaks silence on Alpha Ssali joining Spanish club

Bebe Cool, on Monday, January 13, addressed speculation surrounding his son, Alpha Thierry Ssali, who is currently in Spain.

Taking to social media, the singer clarified that Alpha has not signed with any Spanish football club but is undergoing trials to evaluate his skills, fitness, and potential.

In a statement titled "Update on Alpha Thierry Ssali's Football Trials", Cool wrote:

"Alpha Thierry Ssali is currently undergoing trials with Khaled Catalunya Management in Spain. The programme is assessing his skills, fitness, and potential."

He added:

"We expect to receive feedback after the trials, which will provide valuable insights into his status as a player and areas for improvement. This feedback will guide our decision on his next steps."

Cool, whose real name is Moses Ssali, also confirmed that Alpha will return to Uganda to complete his current season.

"To clarify, Alpha will return to Uganda upon completion of the trials and will finish the season in the Uganda Premier League (UPL)," he explained.

The singer urged fans to ignore reports suggesting that Alpha had signed with a Spanish club, calling such claims "premature and inaccurate."