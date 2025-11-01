Uganda Railways unveils striking new locomotives for revamped meter gauge railway

The Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) has offered the public a glimpse into the future of its Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) network by sharing an image of the new rolling stock it plans to deploy.

The corporation has been touting a commitment to modernising railway services across Uganda, even as the larger Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project gets underway.

The image, a sleek digital rendering, showcases a modern Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) design, dramatically different from the country’s current fleet.

The proposed train, designated for the existing Meter Gauge Railway, is dominated by a striking colour scheme based on the Ugandan flag.

The front of the locomotive boasts a smooth, aerodynamic nose, primarily in red and white, with large, tinted windscreens giving it a contemporary, almost subterranean rail look.

ADVERTISEMENT

URC accompanied the image with a promise to deliver this "beauty" to the public, stating, "We intend to be different. What the manufacturers will produce when the time comes is this beauty."

The new model is part of URC's strategic plan to improve passenger and cargo services before the SGR's first phase (Kampala - Malaba) is completed. The corporation confirmed its commitment to operating a dual system: "Even after the SGR is completed, the country will operate both systems."

The MGR network, which is undergoing capacity building funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), will remain a core part of Uganda's transport infrastructure.

This latest update follows the procurement process initiated in March of this year, which saw URC shortlist four international suppliers for 10 brand-new diesel-electric locomotives.

While the new image is likely a representation of the DMU segment of that larger procurement plan—which also includes wagons and station rehabilitation—it visually confirms URC's move towards adopting high-standard rolling stock.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to stick with diesel-electric technology for the MGR was previously clarified by URC officials, who cited the massive infrastructure costs associated with electrifying the existing line.