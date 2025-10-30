Entebbe sees steady passenger traffic despite slight dip from August

Entebbe International Airport handled 226,301 international passengers in September 2025, according to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).
The figures included 105,043 arrivals and 121,258 departures, averaging about 7,543 passengers per day.
Although this reflects a slight drop from August’s record-breaking 243,089 passengers, UCAA said overall traffic remains strong.
“The numbers show consistent travel demand driven by business, tourism, and conference activities,” UCAA stated.
Cargo traffic, however, registered growth. Imports reached 2,175 metric tonnes, while exports rose to 3,707 metric tonnes, bringing the total cargo volume to 5,882 metric tonnes, an increase from August’s 5,257 metric tonnes.
UCAA noted that the sustained performance underlines Entebbe’s position as a key regional air transport hub.