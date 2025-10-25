KCCA launches mass eviction of vendors in downtown Kampala

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has issued a final seven-day directive for all street vendors and those operating in non-gazetted areas of the Central Business District (CBD) to vacate their trading spaces, effective immediately.

The authority says it is stepping up efforts to restore order and enhance public safety.

A massive enforcement operation is set to begin on Friday, 31 October 2025.

The operation, which KCCA is calling an "immediate directive for trade order and public safety," targets all unauthorised trading spaces, including roads and walkways.

Enforcement will commence across major downtown arteries, starting with Ben Kiwanuka Street, Luwuum Street, Namirembe Road, Nakivubo Road, Allen Road, and Kikuubo Lane.

Crackdown on Fire Hazards

In addition to clearing up foot traffic and trade routes, KCCA has issued a specific and immediate directive against dangerous cooking practices.

Individuals selling or preparing food using charcoal stoves (sigiri) or other fire-generating equipment in taxi parks and along the streets must also cease operations and vacate the area. This swift action is motivated by the "risk of serious fire hazards that may endanger lives and property," an increasingly critical concern in the densely packed CBD.

Government Offers Free Market Spaces

To support the transition and mitigate the impact on livelihoods, the Government of Uganda has made available over 2,000 free workspaces for vendors in KCCA-owned markets.

Vendors are strongly encouraged to immediately apply for these spaces through KCCA Market Allocation Committees and Market Administrators. KCCA has committed to expediting the allocation process to ensure minimal disruption.

The newly available market spaces are distributed across several locations, offering a lifeline to displaced traders:

Usafi Market: 1,000 spaces

Busega Market: 500 spaces

City Abattoir: 250 spaces

Kamwokya Market: 250 spaces

Nakawa Market: 100 spaces

Luzira Market: 120 spaces

Ntinda New Market: 100 spaces