Ugandan marketers set for ‘The GOATS’ Fireplace 2025

The Uganda Marketers Society (UMS) has unveiled what’s in store for its annual signature event, the Marketers Fireplace 2025.

Themed ‘The GOATS!’ (Greatest Of All Time), this year’s event is scheduled for the 7th of November at Hotel Africana.

UMS President Charity Winnie Kamusiime Asiimwe explained that the theme transcends mere trend-following, defining ‘greatness’ as a dedication to professionalism and enduring impact.

“The greatest of all time for Uganda Marketing Society means owning your craft, driving the tide with audacity, endurance, with whatever it is you're driving for your brands,” President Asiimwe stated.

This year's programme is set to celebrate both the pioneers and the future leaders of the marketing industry.

The UMS will recognise the “grandfathers and mothers of our industry” while also embracing the influence of “the GenZs and the Alphas who are teaching us to be different.”

Vice President Carol Ampaire structured the conference content into five key areas, including ‘lessons in greatness’ and ‘generations of greatness’, designed to explore connectivity with younger audiences. The event will feature a masterclass examining the history, present state, and future of marketing.

The speaker lineup includes significant figures such as Mr. George Orodi from Uganda Baati, Idris Kamuli, the MD of Mad McCann, and Mr. Claver Serumaga, offering a perspective from the banking sector. Ms. Ampaire, who is also Head of Media covering over 18 brands at Uganda Breweries, will also contribute her expertise.

A major focus of the Fireplace will be tackling the persistent gap in local consumer data.

President Asiimwe noted that Ugandan marketers have long been "short-chained" by global metrics and lack specific insights into local consumer behaviour on platforms like Meta and Google.

This challenge is being addressed through a critical new partnership with MTN, featuring their innovative MTN Ads platform.

“Today we are going to be thinking Ugandan customer, Ugandan insight advertising through MTN ads,” the President announced. She added that with over 5 million Ugandans online and 22 million customers on MTN, the platform provides the local connection, relevance, and trust necessary for performance marketing that directly impacts profitability.

Board Member Sharon Kigundu reaffirmed that the Fireplace remains the UMS’s signature property for fulfilling its mandate of thought leadership and providing tangible membership value. She noted that the UMS aims to onboard at least 60% of the marketing fraternity onto its platform by 2026 to enhance professionalism and promote Ugandan creativity globally. The day will conclude with a networking and social event.