PostBank CFO sweeps top honours at National Finance Awards

Peter Ssenyange, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of PostBank Uganda, has claimed the top prize at the prestigious 9th Annual Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Awards.

The ceremony, held at the Kampala Serena Hotel on 16th October 2025, recognised exceptional talent in Uganda’s finance industry under the theme “CFO vision: Creating Impact and Legacy.”

Mr Ssenyange was the standout winner of the evening, walking away with two major accolades, cementing his position as a leader in financial stewardship and sustainable growth.

Mr Ssenyange received the coveted CFO of the Year award alongside the Sustainability Award, a testament to his impactful five-year tenure at PostBank.

The awards, launched by Deloitte Uganda and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Uganda, celebrate finance professionals who drive strategic decision-making and sustainable organisational growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Ssenyange gave credit to his colleagues and the strategic direction of the institution.

“The theme for this year’s awards was an invitation to not only be leaders and create an impact and legacy, but also a reflection of the crucial role we each play in our organisations,” he stated. “This win is a culmination of a great team at the Bank, support from management and the strategic plans laid forth to create sustainable impact to both our staff, customers and shareholders.”

Peter Ssenyange, PostBank Uganda’s Chief Financial Officer, is posing with the awards

The awards come as PostBank embarks on a rebrand to Pearl Bank, following a period of remarkable financial performance under Mr Ssenyange’s leadership. The bank’s positive trajectory was highlighted by its 2024 results, which saw a 20% increase in income, reaching Shs. 248 billion. Deposits grew by 25% to Shs. 990 billion, while the loan book rose by 19% to Shs. 719 billion.

Beyond the numbers, Mr Ssenyange’s success was underpinned by the bank’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. The institution recently attained a Sustainability Certification in Germany, confirming its strategic strides in championing the sustainability agenda. This aligns directly with PostBank’s core strategic goals: to Drive Sustainable Financial Inclusion and to Stimulate Entrepreneurship and Service—actions intended to foster prosperity for Ugandans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony featured strong messages from key industry figures emphasising the evolving role of the CFO. Keynote speaker Patrick Ayota, the Managing Director of NSSF, urged finance leaders to look beyond basic reporting and focus on creating tangible impact for their teams and organisations.

“No other office in an organisation sits at the pinnacle... than finance, hence there is going to be a need to be accountable in creating more impact because you are sitting on top of all this information and data,” Mr Ayota observed.

“When you become a good CFO, it is beyond numbers, you should create impact, because numbers are what you are paid for.”