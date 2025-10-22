UBL unveils personalised festive gifting with free engraving for 2025 season

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has unveiled its festive gifting campaign for 2025 under the theme, “Our brands are the ultimate gift for a cheerful season.”

The company will now allow customers to have their gift hampers engraved or labelled with a name or company logo at no extra cost.

Uganda Breweries Team at the Launch of the Festive Gifting Campaign

This focus on personalisation is designed to integrate customised elements directly into the purchasing experience, enabling consumers to create genuinely meaningful presents for staff, clients, or family members.

The complimentary engraving and labelling service is a significant step towards deepening the connection between the brand and its consumers.

The UBL Head of Commercial Operations, Robert Obat, reiterated the company's commitment to enhancing special occasions, particularly during the Christmas period.

"This season, we want every UBL gift to carry not just quality, but a personal touch. By offering free engraving and labelling, we’re empowering customers to make their gifts meaningful," said the spokesperson at the campaign unveiling, which took place at the Port Bell brewery in Luzira.

"From corporate partners to families celebrating at home, these personalised hampers reflect our promise to create memorable moments."

UBL has structured its seasonal offering across three specially curated package lines to cater to diverse needs.

Corporate Hampers: Specifically designed for businesses intending to gift clients or staff.

Family Bundles: Crafted for intimate home celebrations and gatherings.

Party Packs: Intended for event hosts, these include spirits, mixers, full bar setups, and even the support of trained mixologists and hostesses.

Adding a touch of luxury, the campaign highlights premium editions such as engraved Johnnie Walker bottles, Tanqueray gift sets bundled with branded glassware, and Baileys’ dessert hampers.

The seasonal offer also includes the unveiling of exclusive single malt whiskies, including Clynelish, Lagavulin 21, and Singleton 21, bringing rare and high-end options to the festive market.