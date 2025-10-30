Profit, passion, and promise in Uganda’s PR, marketing communications industry

Uganda’s PR and marketing communications industry has grown into a vibrant, opportunity-rich sector, attracting creative thinkers, digital natives, and ambitious entrepreneurs alike. From public relations consultancies and media agencies to content creators and experiential marketing firms, this industry has become a fertile ground for modern entrepreneurship.

But behind the polished campaigns and trendy social media posts lies a reality that many agency owners and freelancers quietly navigate—challenges around financing, client behavior, and business sustainability.

The industry operates within a mixed media landscape. Traditional platforms like radio and television remain influential, especially outside Kampala, where radio continues to be the most trusted source of information. With over 300 radio stations nationwide, small businesses and NGOs can reach rural audiences effectively.

At the same time, digital platforms are reshaping the way PR and marketing services are delivered. As of early 2024, Uganda had over 13.3 million internet users and 33.3 million mobile connections. WhatsApp leads with 7.4 million users, followed by TikTok (5.5M) and YouTube (4.7M).

This shift has created a new wave of communications entrepreneurs, Instagram-based boutiques, TikTok influencers, freelance brand strategists, and agencies helping SMEs scale visibility online.

Having run 80/ 20Marketing for seven years, I have witnessed firsthand the thrills and trials of entrepreneurship in this sector. The work is exciting, you get to shape narratives, craft stories, and elevate brands.

When managed well, the industry offers a chance to break even quickly and even earn good profits. But it also demands constant attention, strategic foresight, and resilience. Unlike product-based businesses, PR and marketing services are deeply personal.

Clients don’t just deal with a company; they engage with the faces behind it. Your presence matters. When you get pulled into unrelated ventures or overextend yourself, the business can suffer because your clients rely on you. Meanwhile, competitors are always ready to fill any gaps left by your absence.

One of the most persistent challenges is human capital. Finding reliable talent is a struggle; co-creatives often move from one company to another, chasing better opportunities or working simultaneously with competitors.

High staff turnover, combined with a lack of formal training in the industry, means agency owners must constantly rebuild their teams while ensuring quality delivery. Coupled with client indecision and delayed approvals, this creates pressure that can stall even the best-planned campaigns.

Financing is another critical challenge. Many agencies start without significant capital, relying on short-term loans to execute projects. In a field where clients can take months to pay, debt can quickly become a trap. You might win a project worth millions, take a loan to deliver it, and then wait three to six months, or longer for payment. During that time, interest accrues, staff salaries must be met, rent is due, and taxes mount. It is a cycle that tests even the most passionate founders.

Yet, for those who persist, the industry is full of opportunity. There is enough work to sustain every competent agency. Businesses that once believed they didn’t need PR or marketing communications will eventually realize the value of professional storytelling, it is only a matter of time. Agencies that can sell their craft, maintain client relationships, and deliver consistent results will thrive.

To support entrepreneurship in PR and marketing, structural changes are needed. Financial products tailored for service-based industries, faster payment commitments from corporates and government agencies, and recognition of PR and marketing as a profession, not just a gig, are essential. At the same time, agency owners must focus on what they do best, resist the temptation to over-diversify, and continuously invest in talent and skills development.

As a long-standing player in this industry, I have learned that mistakes are inevitable, but they are also opportunities to grow. With passion, persistence, and a keen understanding of both the business and human sides of communications, PR and marketing entrepreneurship in Uganda can be both profitable and impactful, telling the stories that shape our brands and nation while building sustainable enterprises.

Anthea Turwomwe Mascot is the Treasurer, Public Relations Association of Uganda.