Uganda’s Anne Aliker lands top role at Standard Bank Group

Ugandan investment banker Anne Aliker has been appointed to a major continental role as the Head, Africa Regions – Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) at Standard Bank Group, Africa's largest bank by assets.

Aliker joins a growing list of Ugandans in senior executive positions across the continent’s financial sector.

Announcing the appointment, Luvuyo Masinda, Chief Executive of CIB at Standard Bank Group, praised Aliker’s extensive experience and strategic acumen.

“Anne brings a wealth of experience and a proven record of strategic leadership across the continent,” Masinda stated.

Aliker’s career within the Group has been marked by consistent success, moving from leading CIB Uganda to heading Investment Banking for Africa Regions and International, and most recently serving as Head of Client Coverage.

Masinda added that her leadership would be “key in shaping the future of our Africa business into its next chapter,” aligning with the bank’s strategy to deepen client impact and build a “future-ready franchise.”

Driving Africa's Growth

Commenting on her new role, Anne Aliker expressed her pride and commitment to the bank's core purpose.

“It is an incredible honour to take on this role at such a transformative time for our continent,” she said.

Aliker views her mandate as deeply personal, focusing on connecting opportunities across borders and enabling African businesses to thrive. "Our purpose—to drive Africa’s growth—is deeply personal to me. It’s about enabling African businesses to thrive, empowering our people, and connecting opportunities across borders.”

Anne Aliker

Validation of Ugandan Talent

The appointment adds Ms. Aliker to a distinguished and growing list of Ugandan professionals in key leadership positions within the Standard Bank Group.

This cohort includes Anne Juuko, Regional Head for Global Markets, East Africa; Francis Karuhanga, Regional Chief Executive for Southern and West Africa; and Doreen Rwakatungu-Musiime, Group Chief Audit Executive.

Mumba Kalifungwa, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda, celebrated the news, calling it a “validation of the strength of Uganda’s financial professionals on the continental stage.”

