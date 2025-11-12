SanlamAllianz General Insurance launches On-The- Go accident cover for travelers

SanlamAllianz General Insurance Uganda has launched a new policy, the SanlamAllianz On-the-Go Accident Cover, at their head office on Prince Charles Drive in Kololo.

This will be Uganda’s first local traveler personal accident insurance policy, designed to provide compensation to the insured local travelers, (those traveling within Uganda), for expenses incurred as a result of accidental medical treatment or for the payment of named beneficiaries in the event of death as a result of an accident during the insured trip.

The product is priced at less than one dollar, with the minimum premium of as low as UGX 1,300. It is specifically designed to provide Ugandans who travel by various modes of transport with extremely affordable insurance for the initial travel distance cover.

While speaking at the launch, Ruth Namuli, CEO SanlamAllianz General Insurance Uganda, noted that the product comes at a time when the realities on Uganda’s roads demand practical protection.

“Every day, millions of Ugandans travel by road. But despite this large number, only a small percentage of road users have accident insurance. One accident can wipe out a family’s savings in a single day. With this cover, we are giving Ugandans financial dignity in the face of risk.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The cover targets people travelling by road type of means of transport either by private or public means such as public commercial boda-bodas, Uber taxis/bodas, buses, mini-buses, special hires or private- personal motorcycles up to 750cc and motor vehicles.

“We are investing in products that mirror how people actually live and move. Travel is frequent, risk is constant and protection should be instant. That’s what On-the-Go delivers,” she added.

Steven Kaddu Mukasa from the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), representing the CEO of IRA Al hajj Ibrahim Kaddunabi Lubega hailed Sanlam Allianz for developing an innovative product that addresses the evolving needs of Ugandans.

“As a regulator, we strongly encourage innovations that respond to real social and economic challenges and we believe that ‘On The Go’ accident cover is going to add value to people’s lives. This product has been approved by IRA after undergoing all the due diligence to ensure that it offers real value and complies with all regulatory standards,” Kaddu said.

SanlamAllianz On-the-Go cover offers benefits including, payment of compensation for death, disablement, accidental medical expenses and funeral expenses, resulting within 24 months from accidental bodily injury sustained by the insured at any time during the period of insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding further detail about the product, Dr Donato Laboke, Head of Marketing and Channel Development at SanlamAllianz said, “Our mandate is to deliver insurance solutions that are accessible and practical and you can start with a minimum of just UGX 1,300. Customers can access up to UGX 3.15 million in benefits, including UGX 1 million for accidental death, UGX 1 million for permanent disability, UGX 650,000 for medical treatment, and UGX 500,000 for funeral expenses.”

This launch is part of SanlamAllianz’s broader strategy to expand digital access to insurance through the SanlamAllianz Insurance App, a mobile application that enables any customer who has downloaded and installed it to digitally purchase a variety of products and access services at his/her convenience.