Mitoma businesswoman transforms her life with Shs 50 Million UBL prize

A hardworking farmer and bar owner in Mitoma District, Susan Kyokusiima, has experienced a life-changing turnaround after winning UGX 50 million in a nationwide consumer campaign.

Susan, who initially joined the Uganda Breweries Laga Swagga campaign with modest expectations, was stunned when she emerged as the grand prize winner.

With her winnings, she has been able to expand her business, purchase land for farming, and secure a more stable future for her family.

A dream turned into reality

Reflecting on her unexpected fortune, Susan shared how the prize money has transformed her life beyond her wildest dreams.

"I never imagined that entering this campaign would change my life in such a significant way. With the UGX 50 million, I have grown my business and purchased more land for farming.

“I now have a banana plantation, coffee, beans, groundnuts, and millet, and I also bought crossbreed cows that I graze on the land.

“The money has created new opportunities for myself and my family. I was also able to enroll all my children in better schools. I even renovated my house to the standard I always dreamed of," she said with excitement.

What started as a simple hope of winning airtime turned into a life-altering moment, giving her the financial boost needed to build a sustainable future.

A campaign that transforms lives

Speaking at the prize-giving event, Ken Amanyire, a district representative for the campaign, highlighted its broader impact, noting that it had reached over 1 million consumers across Uganda and awarded a total of UGX 1 billion in prizes.

"Laga Swagga was not just about winning—it was about transforming lives. Susan’s story is a true testament to our commitment to empowering our consumers. We are proud to see how she has used her prize to expand her business and invest in her future," Amanyire stated.

The Laga Swagga Campaign was designed to reward loyal consumers of popular brands, reinforcing the company’s dedication to celebrating and uplifting those who have supported its products over the years.