Kiggale loan campaign offers relief for borrowers in early 2025

A new loan campaign has been launched to provide financial relief to customers at the start of 2025, allowing borrowers to enjoy a two-month repayment break before making their first instalment.

Dubbed "KIGGALE ne Ecobank", the initiative is designed to ease the financial burden many experience at the beginning of the year, commonly referred to as "Jan Worry".

The campaign allows customers to access salary loans of up to $100,000 (UGX 372 million) and defer their first repayment until April or May 2025.

This flexibility enables borrowers to focus on other financial commitments, such as back-to-school expenses, personal projects, or investment plans for the year.

Speaking at the launch, Grace Muliisa, Managing Director, explained that the campaign is more than just a financial offering. "It’s a partnership that will help customers jumpstart their 2025 goals without financial pressure."

Additional Benefits for Customers

Beyond the repayment holiday, the campaign offers customers several benefits, making it a highly attractive option. These include:

Flexible repayment plans ranging from 60 to 84 months, allowing borrowers to spread out their instalments conveniently.

Zero monthly fees on the Advantage Account, reducing overall costs.

A complimentary VISA Gold Card for added banking convenience.

Competitive interest rates, starting at 15.9%, making borrowing more affordable.

Customers can also access other tailored financial solutions, including:

Salary Advance – up to $5,000

Emergency Loan – up to $2,000

Travel Loan – up to $5,000

With this initiative, the bank aims to empower individuals by offering innovative financial solutions tailored to real-life challenges. The campaign is set to improve financial planning and help individuals and families manage their finances more effectively at the start of the year.