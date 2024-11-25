Imported vehicles to be inspected in Uganda starting this month

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has announced a shift in the inspection process for used motor vehicles, with inspections now conducted within Uganda instead of relying on foreign entities.

This directive, effective from 22 November 2024, aims to streamline the process and ensure road safety while supporting local capacity.

Localised Inspection to Ensure Compliance

The UNBS announced in a statement that all used motor vehicles imported into Uganda must now comply with Uganda Standard US 845:2017 for roadworthiness.

Previously conducted abroad by foreign Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) providers, the inspections will now occur within Uganda's borders.

Imported vehicles arriving without a Certificate of Roadworthiness will face a penalty of 15% of their CIF value, alongside mandatory destination inspections.

Requirements for Vehicle Importation

Vehicles from key exporting countries, including Japan, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, will be subject to this new inspection process.

The UNBS mandates that vehicles must pass safety and environmental checks before being cleared for use on Ugandan roads.

Additionally, imported vehicles should not exceed a minimum of 15 years from the year of manufacture, ensuring newer and safer models dominate the market.

All vehicles inspected within Uganda must pay a destination inspection fee of USD 140 or its equivalent.

Eng James Kasigwa, the UNBS Executive Director says by handling these inspections locally, the government intends to enhance regulatory control and ensure the integrity of the inspection process.

The new policy marks a departure from relying on foreign service providers, a practice that faced criticism for its inefficiency and cost implications.