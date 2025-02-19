Digitisation gives hope for Uganda’s insurance uptake

Uganda’s insurance sector is experiencing a digital revolution as industry leaders embrace technology-driven solutions to boost accessibility and improve service delivery.

With insurance penetration still hovering around 1%, experts argue that digitisation is key to driving growth and enhancing customer experience.

At the recent Annual ICT International Insurance Conference, Alhaj Kaddunabi Lubega, CEO of the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA-U), urged insurers to adopt digital solutions to remain competitive, reduce risks, and improve claims management.

Following this call, one of Uganda’s leading insurers has stepped up its efforts to reshape the insurance landscape through technology.

J-Force: A Digital Solution for the Future

In response to the sector’s digital transformation needs, Jubilee Health Insurance has launched J-Force, a digital sales platform designed to streamline policy acquisition and enhance customer experience.

The platform enables customers to receive personalized quotes instantly, simplifying policy issuance and renewals for a faster, hassle-free experience.

Speaking at the launch, Jubilee Health Insurance CEO Dan Musiime noted the importance of embracing technology to increase insurance accessibility and improve service delivery.

"J-Force is not just a new tool; it is part of our broader vision to lead this digital transformation, making medical insurance more accessible, efficient, and customer-centric," Musiime said.

The fully digital and mobile-friendly platform allows agents to serve customers anytime, anywhere, eliminating cumbersome paperwork and making the entire process more efficient.

J-Force is designed to empower insurance intermediaries, including agents, by simplifying lead generation, onboarding, policy issuance, and renewals. By automating key processes, the platform enables agents to work more efficiently and deliver a seamless customer experience.

"By equipping our agents with the right tools, we boost their productivity and empower them to deliver an exceptional experience to our clients," Musiime added.

Jubilee Health Insurance has been at the forefront of leveraging technology to enhance customer interactions. In addition to J-Force, the company recently introduced e-Claims processing, allowing customers to verify medical visits with fingerprint scans instead of filling out claim forms.

Another innovation is the Bill SMS notification service, which keeps customers informed about medical expenses in real-time, ensuring better financial transparency.

The Ugandan insurance industry grew by 11.29% in 2023, reaching UGX 1.6 trillion in total premiums, a sign that the sector is poised for expansion. However, experts argue that further growth will depend on how well insurers integrate digital solutions to reach more customers and streamline service delivery.