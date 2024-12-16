What you need to know about acute pancreatitis

Acute pancreatitis is a sudden inflammation of the pancreas, an organ located behind the stomach that plays a vital role in digestion and regulating blood sugar levels. This condition can range from mild discomfort to a severe, life-threatening illness, requiring immediate medical attention.

Definition and Causes

Acute pancreatitis occurs when digestive enzymes produced by the pancreas become activated inside the organ itself, leading to irritation and inflammation. Normally, these enzymes remain inactive until they reach the small intestine, where they aid digestion. When this process malfunctions, it can cause the pancreas to digest its own tissues.

The most common causes of acute pancreatitis include:

Gallstones: Small stones that block the pancreatic duct, causing a backup of digestive enzymes.

Excessive Alcohol Consumption: Chronic alcohol use can lead to the condition, particularly in men.

Medications: Certain drugs, including steroids and some antibiotics, may trigger pancreatitis.

Infections: Viral infections like mumps can also play a role.

High Triglycerides or Calcium Levels: Both can increase the risk of developing the condition.

Trauma: Physical injury to the abdomen may lead to pancreatic inflammation.

Symptoms

The symptoms of acute pancreatitis often develop rapidly and may include:

Severe Upper Abdominal Pain: This pain may radiate to the back and worsen after eating.

Nausea and Vomiting

Fever and Rapid Pulse

Swollen or Tender Abdomen

Jaundice: Yellowing of the skin and eyes in severe cases.

Diagnosis

Doctors diagnose acute pancreatitis through a combination of blood tests, which measure elevated levels of pancreatic enzymes, and imaging tests like ultrasound, CT scans, or MRI to assess the extent of the inflammation.

Treatment

Treatment typically involves hospitalisation, especially for moderate to severe cases. The primary goal is to allow the pancreas to heal and prevent complications. Common treatments include:

Fasting: Patients may need to stop eating temporarily to reduce the workload on the pancreas.

Intravenous Fluids: To maintain hydration and support organ function.

Pain Management: Medications are used to relieve severe pain.

Treating Underlying Causes: If gallstones are the culprit, surgery or endoscopic procedures may be required.

In most cases, mild acute pancreatitis resolves within a few days with proper medical care. However, severe cases can lead to complications like infection, organ failure, or chronic pancreatitis, emphasising the importance of prompt treatment.

Prevention

Preventing acute pancreatitis involves managing risk factors. For example, limiting alcohol intake, maintaining a healthy diet, and addressing conditions like high triglycerides or gallstones can reduce the likelihood of developing the condition.

Acute pancreatitis is a serious but manageable condition with early intervention. If you experience any symptoms, seek medical attention promptly to ensure the best outcome.