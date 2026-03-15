Jinja’s Bugembe stadium to get major upgrade

Bugembe Stadium is to be turned into a modern sports complex

Bugembe Stadium is to be turned into a modern sports complex

The Ugandan government has announced plans to redevelop Kyabazinga Stadium, widely known as Bugembe Stadium, into a modern sports complex with an estimated seating capacity of 20,000 spectators.

The Ugandan government has announced plans to redevelop Kyabazinga Stadium, widely known as Bugembe Stadium, into a modern sports complex with an estimated seating capacity of 20,000 spectators.

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The proposed redevelopment forms part of a broader national initiative led by the National Council of Sports to improve sports infrastructure across the country.

Authorities say the project aims to modernise the existing facility while creating more opportunities for athletes, particularly those in the Busoga sub-region and other parts of eastern Uganda.

According to Milton Chebet, Assistant General Secretary for Technical Affairs at the National Council of Sports, the redevelopment will transform the current stadium into a multi-purpose sports complex.

Plans indicate that the upgraded facility will include a 20,000-seat main stadium, additional training grounds for athletes, a standard athletics running track, and an indoor sports arena capable of hosting activities such as boxing and basketball.

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Chebet noted that Bugembe Stadium, together with Mbale Stadium, has been identified as a priority project for the eastern region under the national sports infrastructure development programme. Construction, however, is expected to commence in a later phase of the programme.

Despite the ambitious plans, officials have raised concerns about possible land encroachment around the stadium. Some individuals are reported to have constructed permanent houses on sections of land originally designated for the sports facility, which could complicate the full implementation of the redevelopment plans.

It remains unclear whether the government will compensate those occupying the disputed land if it is required for the project.

Kyabazinga Stadium, owned by the Busoga Kingdom, has long served as a key sporting venue in eastern Uganda.

The stadium has hosted numerous regional football matches and community sporting events over the years, making it an important centre for sports development in the Busoga region.

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