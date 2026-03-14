2025 UACE results: Top 100 schools named

St. Julian High School Annex in Gayaza ranked first in Uganda in the 2025 UACE examinations with an average of 17.4 points, leading a list of the country’s top 100 performing schools.

St. Julian High School Annex in Gayaza, Wakiso district, has emerged as the best-performing school in Uganda in the 2025 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations.

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The ranking, compiled from more than 2,500 schools based on average class performance, places the school firmly at the top with an average of 17.4 points from 67 candidates.

The top schools include St Julian High School Annex, Gayaza (17.4, 67 candidates); Cornerstone Leadership Academy (16.5, 49); Mt. St. Mary’s Namagunga (16.5, 126); Central College Annex, Mityana (16.2, 28); Ntare School (16.1, 183); Gayaza High School (16.1, 164); St. Andrea Kahwa’s College Hoima (16.0, 246); Amus College School (16.0, 491); Seeta High School Mukono (15.9, 308); Seeta High School (15.8, 241); St. Mary’s Secondary School Kitende (15.4, 498); God’s Way High School Maganjo (15.4, 100); King’s College Budo (15.3, 405); Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo (15.2, 498); Master Cares Christian High School (15.1, 22) and St. Mary’s College Kisubi (14.7, 172).

Others are:

Maryhill High School (14.7, 146);

Mandela Secondary School Annex Hoima (14.6, 123);

Amus College School Annex (14.6, 114);

Kawempe Muslim Secondary School (14.5, 213);

Midland High School Buntaba (14.4, 97);

St. Henry’s College Kitovu (14.3, 99);

Umar B. A Islamic High School (14.3, 24);

Mpigi Mixed Secondary School (14.3, 59);

Kiboga Parents Secondary School (14.2, 21);

Ndejje Secondary School (14.2, 222);

St. Joseph’s Secondary School Naggalama (14.2, 224);

Light Academy Secondary School (14.1, 89);

St. Mary’s College Lugazi (14.1, 495);

Act High School Kakuuto (14.1, 47);

Trust High School (14.0, 40);

Naalya Secondary School Lugazi (13.9, 144);

St. Julian High School Gayaza (13.9, 330);

St. Mary’s SS Kitende Annex (13.9, 113);

Kibuli Secondary School (13.8, 206);

Immaculate Heart Girls School (13.8, 243);

Trinity College Nabbingo (13.8, 178);

St. Paul’s College Mbale (13.8, 45);

Seeta High School Green Campus Mbalala (13.7, 289);

Namirembe Hillside High School (13.7, 236);

St. Mary’s Girls’ College Aboke (13.7, 54);

St. Mark’s College Namagoma (13.6, 242);

Kyambogo College School (13.6, 121);

Gombe Secondary School (13.6, 230);

Jinja College (13.5, 121); Mbarara High School (13.5, 204);

Plus Two High School Bushenyi (13.4, 99);

St. Joseph’s Vocational School Mbarara (13.4, 89);

Naalya Secondary School Namugongo (13.4, 250);

St. Kalemba Secondary School Nazigo (13.3, 151);

Bukalasa Seminary (13.3, 22);

Standard High School Zana (13.2, 291);

St. Peter’s Secondary School Naalya (13.2, 230);

Iganga Secondary School (13.1, 234);

Buddo Secondary School (13.1, 391);

St. Mary’s College Rushoroza (13.1, 113);

Kibibi Secondary School (13.1, 80);

Our Lady of Africa Secondary School Namilyango (13.1, 300);

St. Leo’s College Kyegobe (13.0, 45);

Busoga College Mwiri (13.0, 89);

Kiira College Butiki (12.9, 133);

St. Paul’s Seminary Kabale (12.9, 22);

Bweranyangi Girls’ Secondary School (12.9, 175);

St. Maria Goretti Girls Secondary School Katende (12.9, 44);

Namilyango College (12.8, 190);

Muntuyera High School (12.8, 91);

Trinity College Nabbingo (12.8, 178);

St. Joseph’s Girls School Bakhita (12.8, 40);

St. Kagwa Bushenyi High School (12.8, 88);

Cornerstone Leadership Academy Matugga (12.7, 49);

St. Mary’s Secondary School Kitende (12.7, 498);

King’s College Budo (12.7, 405);

Maryhill High School (12.7, 146);

Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo (12.6, 498);

Mt. St. Mary’s Namagunga (12.6, 126);

St. Mary’s College Kisubi (12.5, 172);

Ntare School (12.5, 183);

St. Henry’s College Kitovu (12.5, 99);

Gayaza High School (12.5, 164);

Kibuli Secondary School (12.5, 206);

Immaculate Heart Girls School (12.4, 243);

Seeta High School (12.4, 241);

Seeta High School Mukono (12.4, 308);

Kawempe Muslim Secondary School (12.4, 213);

St. Mary’s College Lugazi (12.4, 495);

St. Joseph’s Secondary School Naggalama (12.3, 224);

Ndejje Secondary School (12.3, 222);

Naalya Secondary School Lugazi (12.2, 144);

Naalya Secondary School Namugongo (12.1, 250);

Our Lady of Africa Secondary School Namilyango (12.1, 300);

St. Julian High School Gayaza (12.1, 330);

Seeta High School Green Campus Mbalala (12.1, 289);

Namirembe Hillside High School (12.0, 236);

St. Mark’s College Namagoma (12.0, 242);

Gombe Secondary School (12.0, 230);

Buddo Secondary School (12.0, 391); Mengo Secondary School (11.9, 450);

Turkish Light Academy (11.9, 89); Standard High School Zana (11.9, 291);

St. Mary’s Secondary School Kitende Annex, which closes the top 100 list.

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Education observers say such rankings provide useful guidance for parents and students choosing A-Level schools.