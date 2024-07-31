Latest Metro News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Uganda

MetroLatest Metro News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Uganda
Businessman admits swindling colleague of ₦700k, judge orders ₦600k compensationA Jos Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a 51-year-old businessman, Posat Danfulani to two years imprisonment for swindling his colleague of ₦700,000.
Woman reveals she wants a man who’s poor in the bedroom, says it’s a strategyA 25-year-old woman is making waves as she actively seeks a partner with poor bedroom skills.
Female teacher gets life ban from teaching for having sex with 15-year-old studentKandice Barber, a 38-year-old former teacher, has been permanently barred from teaching after being found guilty of grooming a 15-year-old student and engaging in a sexual relationship with him.
KQ flight to Dubai returns to Nairobi midair after debris scareThe debris was discovered shortly after the plane hit the sky and KQ operations team contacted the crew and agreed on a precautionary air turn back to Nairobi for further technical attention
Pastor says his mother died 3 different times and he resurrected herA pastor has triggered a heated debate following his claim to possess the power to resurrect dead people and that he has brought his mother to life three different times after her death.
‘Dear mothers…’ - North Korea's Kim Jong-un in tears, begs women to give birth [video]North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, broke into tears as he pleaded with the women of the nation to increase childbirth because its birthrate is declining.
YouTuber jailed for 6 months after deliberately crashing plane for viewsA 30-year-old YouTuber, Trevor Jacob, has been sentenced to six months in jail for deliberately orchestrating a plane crash for online views and subsequently misleading US investigators.
Thieves forced to drink crates of alcohol they stole from a store [video]A group of thieves, arrested after allegedly invading a store and stealing crates of alcohol, were compelled to consume all the contents at once amid flogging and intimidation.
Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda gets support to study law abroadFormer Governor of Nairobi, Kenya’s national capital, Mike Sonko has disclosed that plans are underway to get Brian Mwenda, the fake lawyer who won all 26 cases he handled, into a law school abroad.
Police arrest 17-year-old boy for impregnating 10 ladies in RiversThe teenage boy was hired to impregnate the ladies as part of running a baby factory in Rivers State