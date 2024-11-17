29% of Ugandans expect MPs to give them money

Specifically, 29% of Ugandans expect MPs to provide them with material assistance.

According to the 2024 Sauti za Wananchi report by Twaweza-Uganda, 64% of citizens also see MPs as communicators, linking the interests of their constituencies to the national interest.

In an X Space discussion hosted by Twaweza Uganda, Senior Programs Officer Marie Nanyanzi highlighted Ugandan voter concern about unfulfilled campaign promises.

“Seventy-seven per cent of citizens recall promises made by MPs, yet 45% report that pledges—including roads, schools, health facilities, and electricity—have not materialised,” Nanyanzi said.

MPs speak out

However, Mawogola South MP Goreth Namugga debunked the view that MPs must originate and superintend the provision of goods and services to the public. That is the job of the government, not MPs.

“Our duty as MPs is to ensure resources are properly allocated,” she said. “Citizens know we’re not supposed to provide direct financial aid, but politics has become a matter of survival. We must, however, educate the public on MPs’ real duties.”

In this regard, Twaweza’s Sauti za Wananchi surveys have remained consistent since 2019.

This compounds the conundrum surrounding parliamentary representation. It also reveals a disjointed polity where voters view parliament through prisms of economic deprivation on one hand and interest exemplification on the other.

Demographic data shows that rural and economically disadvantaged citizens are more likely to look to MPs for material support, while urban, male and wealthier citizens prioritise representation in Parliament.

The report’s findings reflect a mixed bag with regard to the obstacles MPs face: 18% identify limited funding, 11% cite overwhelming community demands, and 9% point to corruption. However, 41% admit they’re unsure of the specific challenges MPs encounter.

The report also places at a low ebb the tide of engagement between MPs and their respective constituents.

Eighty-six per cent of citizens say their MP has never organised a meeting to consult or provide updates on parliamentary issues.