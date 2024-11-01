High Court orders on Mary Nambwayo, Ssuuna Ben Garuga mansion

His Worship Samuel Kagoda Ntende granted the order on Friday, October 31 to protect Nambwayo’s rights amid an ongoing legal dispute over the property.

The disagreement between Ssuuna Ben and Mary Nambwayo centres on the residential property located on Busiro Block 435, Plot 759 at Bukaya in Wakiso District. Nambwayo claims co-ownership, arguing that she and Ssuuna Ben jointly acquired the property and built the house.

Despite Ssuuna Ben’s repeated demands for her to vacate the premises, Nambwayo insists she has an equal stake in the property and has no intention of leaving.

The court's interim order prohibits Ssuuna Ben and any associates, including servants or romantic partners, from taking actions that could affect the property’s title or ownership. Specifically, the court bars activities such as cancelling the title, selling, transferring, constructing, mortgaging, leasing, alienating, or evicting Nambwayo, her representatives, children, or servants from the residence.

This order will remain in effect until a resolution is reached in the main application for a temporary injunction, filed under Miscellaneous Application No. 2871 of 2024.