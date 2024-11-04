Allan Toniks explains why he no longer shares his life online

Recently, he expressed concern over the rise of negativity and the increasing number of people on social media who seem intent on hurting others, even during the most difficult times.

The "Beera Nange" singer remarked that social media has become far more toxic than in the past, and he took the opportunity to encourage users to remain calm and show kindness to one another.

"In my life, I have faced numerous challenges, just like anyone else, but I have never shared them on social media," Toniks said. "There is a saying that when you share your problems, some people will laugh at you, others will feel sorry, and some simply won’t care."

He added, "Nowadays, social media is full of bad energy. Whatever someone posts, people will find a way to mock or criticise them. It’s unfortunate that online behaviour continues to deteriorate."

Toniks also condemned the harsh treatment directed at comedian Bobi Brown, who has been unwell. Critics have accused Brown of exaggerating his condition, despite the fact that he urgently needs financial support for kidney and bladder surgery.