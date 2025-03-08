News Agency Of Nigeria
Lifestyle
Scientists working to extend human lifespan to 250 years – Medical expert reveals
News
My wife might kill me with persistent troublemaking - Husband tells court
News
Husband laments wife's constant abuse, court dissolves 15-year-old marriage
Metro
Husband, wife burnt to death in Kano midnight fire incident
News
Woman accused of killing her 8-month-old daughter sent to prison
Beauty & Health
Unsterilised makeup brushes can cause monkeypox, HIV and hepatitis – Dermatologist
Relationships & Weddings
Toxic relationships can lead to cancer, hypertension and diabetes - Medical expert
Beauty & Health
Psychiatrist Warns Poor Sleep and Stress Are Major Risk Factors for Mental Health Issues
News
Why Africa remains underdeveloped and in poverty - Tinubu
World
How heat killed over 47,000 people in hottest year ever recorded
Metro
Businessman admits swindling colleague of ₦700k, judge orders ₦600k compensation
News
Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute, burns body in uncompleted building
World
Over 733 million people faced biting hunger last year - Africa most affected
Entertainment
Kizz Daniel releases new single 'Double' dedicated to his wife
World
Africa to lead global renewable energy, green transitions - AfDB President
Business
Africa's annual climate change losses could reach $40bn by 2030 - Adesina
News
Man divorces wife over disrespect for him and family
