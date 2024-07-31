Martha Kemigisha
Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.
Articles written by the author
Celebrities
This is where Bryan White is 'hiding'
Events
Johnnie Walker toasts to Uganda at 62 in Style
Lifestyle
Who and what should be worth your time and money
Business
East Africa's biggest resources are population, sustainable fuel - Rolls-Royce breaks into E.A
Lifestyle
UBL unveils 'Love Scotch Affair': A 2-month celebration of Whisky
Entertainment
Uganda's NwAYA Unites with Chinese Hip-Hop Dancer Zi Yanly for 'African Sound’ Project
Beauty & Health
Why women put cabbage leaves on their breasts
Lifestyle
How Konshens, Azawi's new song led me to Kony's food joint in Nakivubo
Domestic
Manufacturers urged to adhere to international standards as government launches quality project
Food & Travel
Google Flights has a hidden trick to make travel planning easier
Relationships & Weddings
8 signs your woman is more experienced sexually and how to handle it
Relationships & Weddings
5 best romantic gestures when you want to apologise
Food & Travel
Pallaso takes pride in visit to Murchison Falls, makes risky gesture
Lifestyle
Vinka goes shooting: 5 benefits of shooting at a gun range
Domestic
Uganda receives first-ever dollar pool saving scheme
Lifestyle
How to prepare for an easy week at work/school
Food & Travel
Try this stuffed green pepper recipe instead of baking
Domestic
Monetary Policy Committee unmoved by inflation drop in September
Domestic
Banking industry sets out to reward green financing: How to participate
Food & Travel
How the slave trade birthed this Surma tribe beauty tradition
Load more