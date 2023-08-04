Inemesit Udodiong
Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng
Articles written by the author
Movies
BBNaija All Stars' Parrot set to spill secrets tonight
Movies
Here is your first look at 'Supa Team 4', Netflix's first African animated original
Movies
New 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows a rocky love story
Movies
Oscars 2023: 5 major highlights of the Academy Awards
Movies
Oscars 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once' wins 7 awards [See full winners list]
Celebrities
Oscars 2023: Tems loses Best Original Song award to 'RRR'
Movies
BBTitans: Ebubu gets the golden ticket on eviction night
Movies
BBTitans: 12 housemates are up for eviction this week
Movies
BBTitans: Ebuka drags Khosi over her feelings for Yemi and Thabang
Movies
BBTitans: Marvin and Yaya get evicted from Biggie's house
Movies
'BBTitans': Here's how the housemates spent Valentine's day
Movies
Nigerian film about gay couple lands major deal ahead global debut
Movies
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer teases a powerful love story
Music
AKA: Family mourns late rapper in emotional tribute
Movies
5 African movies and TV series coming to Netflix in January
Lifestyle
These 7 beautiful places in Lagos are exactly what you need to make your Instagram page pop