Faith Oloruntoyin
Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.
Articles written by the author
Movies
These are the Nollywood movies and series to watch in March
Movies
'A Tribe Called Judah' rakes in ₦1.4 billion at the Nigerian box office
Movies
Here are 5 romantic Nollywood movies for a cosy Valentine's Day
Movies
Oscars introduces award for casting to take effect in 2026
Movies
'The Beekeeper' overtakes Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' in the box office
Movies
Drama was Nollywood's top genre in 2023, 'A Tribe Called Judah' saved comedy