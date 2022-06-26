Emmanuel Abara Benson
Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.
Articles written by the author
International
To unlock gas demand potentials in Sub Saharan Africa, this is what must be done
International
Meet Richard Odjardo, a tech bro from Benin Republic whose smart watch and laptops are poised to compete with Apple
International
African airlines will need to recruit 63,000 new workers, as the continent's aviation industry is set to hit $400 billion valuation by 2040
International
EXCLUSIVE: Paga CEO Tayo Oviosu discusses the next phase of innovation for African fintechs
International
Dear African tech founders, your investors are keenly watching your every move [Editor's Opinion]
International
Ralph Mupita went from dreaming of going to the moon to becoming CEO of MTN Group Ltd
International
There's a positive outlook for mass grocery retail in Ghana as household spending increases
International
5 conflict hotspots in Africa and how their economies have been affected
International
Nigeria, Ghana, other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa could experience worsened food insecurity as food inflation soars -IMF
International
Top 5 biggest eCommerce startups in Sub-Saharan Africa
International
3 reasons why female-led African tech startups are still underfunded by investors -report
International
15 African cities with the highest cost of living index scores as of 2021