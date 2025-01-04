Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Articles written by the author
News
Fears of a pandemic rise as China sees surge in respiratory illnesses
Entertainment
Inside TikToker Brian Chira's final minutes alive before death struck
Entertainment
Why Diamond cancelled wedding last minute & identity of the woman - Esma Platnumz
Celebrities
Zuchu in tears as Diamond hires private jet, kneels on stage after their breakup [Video]
Lifestyle
Benny Hinn’s Biography: Family, marriage, ministry healing crusades & controversies
Celebrities
Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award
Celebrities
Eric Omondi praised for intervention that finally saw Miracle Baby discharged from hospital
Entertainment
Reactions as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street
Entertainment
Lupita Nyong’o makes history with another achievement in her career
Entertainment
Zari's husband Shakib loses valuables in another robbery incident in Kampala
Celebrities
Akothee announces break from social media, explains her reasons
Celebrities
Zari & Tanasha Donna chemistry during first meeting in Uganda lights up social media
Metro
KQ flight to Dubai returns to Nairobi midair after debris scare
Entertainment
Diamond & I started the process of acquiring Kenyan citizenship - Rayvanny reveals
Lifestyle
Lupita Nyong’o introduces new companion & changes to deal with breakup
Entertainment
Popular TikToker Shosh Wa Kinangop dies
Entertainment
Sauti Sol announces final concert and indefinite break from group music [Full Statement]
