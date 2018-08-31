barasa velma
Articles written by the author
Beauty & Health
The serious health reason why you should always wear closed shoes with socks
Relationships & Weddings
5 things you should never confess to your boyfriend/girlfriend
Food & Travel
The health benefits of dates for your heart
Beauty & Health
The common mistake women make when washing their face
Relationships & Weddings
5 things that happen to you when you give up on love
Entertainment
Check out Lilian Muli’s amazing post baby body weeks after giving birth (Photo)
Beauty & Health
How the type of underwear men wear can affect their fertility
Events
Akothee’s latest performance brings city to a standstill (Photos)
Relationships & Weddings
4 possible reasons why your crush will end up with the other girl and not you
Fashion
7 office style looks you should definitely steal from This is Ess (Photos)
Relationships & Weddings
Neomi Ng’ang’a reveals the number one rule every woman should follow when dating
Entertainment
I don’t want children – Kenyan musician Kaz Lucas reveals
Beauty & Health
How to use cranberry juice to treat acne
Beauty & Health
8 benefits of breastfeeding for the mother and baby
Beauty & Health
Kalekye Mumo’s stunning look after cutting her hair (Photo)
Events
Akothee set for another mega show in Kisumu
Relationships & Weddings
4 reasons why you need to finally end your on and off again relationship
Beauty & Health
5 haircuts women love on men
Beauty & Health
This mother-daughter duo is the perfect definition of fitness goals (Photos)
Load more