Inside 'Matchday on Tour' kick-off event

The excitement is building as Guinness Matchday gears up for its highly anticipated “Matchday on Tour” experience, set to launch with a thrilling two-day extravaganza this Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8 at Zoe Grounds in Kampala.

This event marks the beginning of a nationwide tour that promises to bring the magic of football to fans across Uganda in true Guinness style. At the heart of this tour is the Guinness Matchday Truck, a mobile football haven like no other.

This custom-designed truck redefines the football experience, offering a state-of-the-art setup that includes a fully stocked bar serving ice-cold Guinness, plush seating for comfort, and a massive edge-lit screen broadcasting live Premier League action.

Fans will be immersed in an atmosphere filled with vibrant commentary and an unmatched matchday vibe. Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Head of Beer at Uganda Breweries Limited, describes it as a game-changer for fans.

“This truck is bringing the magic of Guinness Matchday to every corner of Uganda. We’re redefining matchdays and creating a space where fans can come together, connect, and celebrate the beautiful game in true Guinness style,” she says. Guinness Matchday on Tour is more than just a truck or a football experience; it’s a celebration of football culture.

With engaging hosts, interactive activities, and the unifying power of football, this event promises to create unforgettable moments for fans. The inaugural weekend at Zoe Grounds promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Fans can look forward to watching Premier League matches on a giant screen, surrounded by an energetic crowd that shares a passion for the beautiful game. The event is not just about football but also about entertainment, with electrifying live performances from Elijah Kitaka and Azawi. DJs Alza, Melvyn, Scata, and Marco will keep the energy levels soaring with their dynamic sets, ensuring non-stop excitement throughout the event.

This weekend’s launch at Zoe Grounds is your chance to be part of something truly extraordinary. With the perfect blend of football, entertainment, and the unmistakable flavour of Guinness, Matchday on Tour is set to be an experience like no other.