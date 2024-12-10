TAG-powered HBA Christmas Cup brings young basketball talent together

The Harrison Basketball Academy (HBA) Christmas Cup, a basketball tournament for children aged 8 to 16, was held at Kabira Country Club.

The day-long event featured a series of exciting activities, including shooting competitions, dunk showcases, one-on-one matchups, and five-a-side contests across various age categories.

The tournament, sponsored by Talent Africa Group provided a platform for young players to showcase their skills while enjoying a day of friendly competition.

Focus on Skill Development and Life Lessons

Henry Mbaziira, a former Falcons player and founder of the Henrison Basketball Academy, expressed his satisfaction with the event, noting that it was a great opportunity for the children to have fun while improving their basketball skills.

"It was a good event for the kids, and visibly, they clearly had fun," Mbaziira said.

He also reflected on the reasons behind founding the academy, stating that there were gaps in Uganda's basketball system that needed attention.

Mbaziira noted the importance of nurturing well-rounded players who excel in shooting, dribbling, and game intelligence, as well as numerous benefits beyond physical fitness.

"Sport is good for kids, not just to keep them busy and fit. It contributes to their health, discipline, self-confidence, and other invaluable skills," he added.

Support from Talent Africa Group

Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, expressed his pride in sponsoring the event, underlining the company’s commitment to supporting initiatives that help develop young talent.

"Sports programs like the HBA Christmas Cup are vital in shaping the future of our youth and promoting positive values through teamwork and discipline," Allibhai commented.

Challenges Facing Grassroots Basketball in Uganda

While the event was a success, Mbaziira also took the opportunity to address some of the challenges facing grassroots basketball in Uganda. He pointed out that limited financial resources and inadequate facilities were major obstacles to the growth of the sport.