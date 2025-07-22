CAF Secretary General approves CHAN 2024 preparations

With just two weeks remaining until kick-off, Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba has given a resounding endorsement to the preparations for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024.

The tournament, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, is scheduled to commence on August 2nd at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Mosengo-Omba is currently on an official visit to Kenya and Tanzania, engaging with the respective Local Organising Committees (LOCs) to finalise arrangements for the continental showpiece.

Nairobi's Kasarani Stadium, which has undergone extensive renovations thanks to significant investment from the Kenyan Government, is set to host the Final match of the competition on August 30, 2025.

Work and Progress Commended Across Nations

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe was welcomed in Uganda by Speaker Anita Among and her husband and FUFA President Moses Magogo

Mosengo-Omba expressed his satisfaction with the collective efforts of the three host nations. "There is so much work and progress that has been made by the three countries; Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda over the last few months working closely with the CAF team that has been on ground for a while," he stated.

He particularly commended the dedication of the respective governments and the leaders of the three Member Associations, acknowledging their commitment to ensuring the tournament's success.

During his visit, Mosengo-Omba conducted inspections of key venues, including the main stadium in Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium, as well as various training facilities in Kenya.

"We no longer have questions of the state of readiness, we are now just focusing on minor detail to ensure that we have everything in place by 02 August 2025," he affirmed, indicating that major hurdles have been cleared. He also confirmed his upcoming visit to Tanzania, the venue for the opening match, to oversee the final preparations there.

Mosengo-Omba was joined by key officials, including Nicholas Musonye, Chairman of the LOC; Harold Ndege, FKF General Secretary; and Evans Achoki, Secretary of Administration in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, during his inspections in Kenya.