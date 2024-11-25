Why the NRM flagbearer lost the Kisoro by-election

I spent a week in Kisoro before the by-election, and no one could confidently predict who would emerge victorious between Rose Kabagyeni (NRM) and Grace Ngabirano Akifeza (Independent).

The uncertainty lingered because the contest was razor-thin. The difference in the NRM primaries was just 744 votes—a margin that any determined candidate could overturn with proper strategy.

Both candidates reportedly deployed questionable tactics, making the contest murkier. Accusations of malpractice were inevitable, given the fierce competition.

Dr. Philemon Mateke, the NRM party chairman for Kisoro District, openly supported Akifeza. He claimed Akifeza had been "cheated" during the NRM primaries.

Mateke’s public declaration ignited a storm within the party. NRM leaders reacted harshly, publicly humiliating Mateke with chants of "Uramwaye Mateke" ("Shame on you, Mateke").

This humiliation, targeted at a man with over five decades of service to Kisoro, alienated grassroots voters. To them, the election became about defending Mateke’s honour.

NRM’s campaign strategy in Kisoro was shockingly weak. While President Museveni campaigned for Kabagyeni, many party leaders seemed more interested in photo opportunities than serious mobilisation.

Once the President left Kisoro, the party machinery was abandoned to a few leaders whose efforts were insufficient. This disorganised approach allowed Akifeza to dominate the campaign.

In contrast to the NRM’s decisive victory in the Bukimbiri County by-election two years ago, this by-election lacked the same firepower and preparation.

The most troubling aspect of this election was the rise of sectarianism. Divisions along ethnic and religious lines turned friends and families into adversaries.

This dangerous rhetoric was fuelled by elites who should have been fostering unity. The wounds of sectarianism remain fresh, and instead of promoting reconciliation, some leaders continue to fan the flames of division.

If such hatred spreads across Uganda, it could lead to disastrous consequences. Kisoro needs urgent healing and unity before further harm is done.

I call on the government, NGOs, and all well-wishers to intervene in Kisoro. Messages of reconciliation and unity are needed to heal the deep wounds caused by this election.

Finally, I congratulate Mrs. Grace Ngabirano Akifeza on her victory and wish her success in her role.