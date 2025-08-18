Why I honor Prophet Elvis Mbonye

By Lynn Edinance Olepus

It began on the night of Tuesday, 2nd January, 2018. The streets of Kampala were alive with the hum of boda-bodas and the chatter of roadside vendors, but my heart was heavy with unanswered questions about life, purpose, and the voice of God in a modern world.

I had read of prophets in the Bible, such as Elijah calling down fire from heaven, Elisha parting the Jordan, Agabus foretelling events (Acts 11:28). Yet, deep inside, I wondered: Does God still speak like that today?

That night, I stepped into Zoe Fellowship for the first time. The atmosphere was electric, yet reverent, like a living echo of the early church gatherings in the book of Acts.

When Prophet Elvis Mbonye took to the pulpit, I felt something I could only describe as the tangible presence of God. As he spoke, scriptures came alive, not as distant historical accounts but as living truths for our time.

The Bible says, “Believe in the LORD your God, so shall you be established; believe His prophets, so shall you prosper” (2 Chronicles 20:20). I had read that verse many times, but in that moment, it leaped from the page into reality. Here was a man whose prophetic words were not empty rhetoric. They were precise, verifiable, and rooted in the authority of Christ.

What I didn’t know that night was that my journey had only just begun. On Tuesday, 8th May, 2018, I received a personal prophecy from Prophet Elvis Mbonye, one that answered many of the deep and private questions I had carried in my heart on that first night in January.

It was as if the Lord Himself had sat me down, looked me in the eye, and spoken directly into my destiny. In that moment, I understood that the prophetic was not a distant biblical relic. It was God’s living voice in my life, guiding my steps.

I honor Prophet Elvis Mbonye because his life and ministry have restored to me the awe of God’s voice in the earth. In an age where skepticism is fashionable, he dares to be unapologetically supernatural, declaring the mind of God with accuracy that defies coincidence. I have personally witnessed prophecies fulfilled, from global political events to personal breakthroughs in the lives of those who believe.

But it is not the accuracy alone that inspires my honor. It is the heart. Like Paul who said, “Imitate me, just as I imitate Christ” (1 Corinthians 11:1), Prophet Elvis has modelled a life of holiness, wisdom, and unshakable faith. In his teachings, I have learned that the Christian life is not about surviving this world, but reigning in it (Romans 5:17).

To honour a prophet is not to worship a man. It is to recognise the divine office God has placed upon him. Jesus Himself said, “He who receives a prophet in the name of a prophet shall receive a prophet’s reward” (Matthew 10:41). I have seen this reward manifest in my life; in answered prayers, in divine direction, and in my own transformation from a timid believer to a bold ambassador of the Kingdom of God.

That is why, on Monday, 1st September, I will be joining believers, remnants, and partners from all over the world in honoring the Prophet. For me, it will not be a mere date on the calendar, but a personal celebration of the God who still speaks, and the man through whom He has chosen to speak in my generation.