Urgently hiring jobs in Uganda: Companies you should apply to now

Several organisations in Uganda are hiring for key positions right now. These roles cover a range of industries, from marketing to finance and hospitality.

Whether you're looking for entry-level opportunities or senior roles, here's a list of companies actively hiring.

Jiji MarketPlace Limited

Jiji is hiring an influencer marketing intern. This entry-level role involves launching lead-generating and brand awareness campaigns with influencers of varying sizes.

The intern will be responsible for identifying brand ambassadors on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Effective communication and ensuring the proposed content aligns with the brand’s values are key tasks in this role.

Good Neighbours International Uganda

Good Neighbours International Uganda is looking for a sponsorship service coordinator. This senior position requires leadership skills and expertise in sponsorship.

The role involves approving plans for activities, training staff on relevant needs for system improvement, and managing the annual work plan for efficiency.

Career Directions Ltd

Career Directions is recruiting an experienced finance manager. The ideal candidate should have at least 10 years of experience in finance, including seven years in a senior finance position within the hospitality industry. This role will oversee all financial operations for the client.

Reeds Africa Consult Ltd (RAC)

Reeds Africa Consult is looking for a business development executive to expand their client base and drive revenue growth for their HR consulting services. The role requires proven B2B sales experience, strong industry connections, and the ability to sell HR solutions to SMEs, corporates, and multinational clients.

EIL Job Connect

EIL Job Connect is seeking a hotel manager. This professional will oversee the daily operations of the hotel, ensuring excellent guest service and staff coordination. The role requires strong leadership, customer service skills, and the ability to manage finances and resolve problems to maintain smooth operations across all departments.

