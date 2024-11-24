Ssemakadde ‘back in control’ as ULS descends deeper into chaos

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) is mired in deep controversy amid a dramatic fallout between President Isaac Ssemakadde and Secretary Phillip Munaabi.

This Sunday afternoon, Ssemakadde made a bold comeback by reclaiming control of ULS’s official social media channels and issuing a statement denouncing Munaabi and his faction.

The announcement followed Munaabi’s communication on 23rd November 2024, claiming to have expelled Ssemakadde and Vice President Asiimwe Anthony.

Munaabi’s declaration cited alleged misconduct, including the use of vulgar language by Ssemakadde against key Ugandan figures such as Director of Public Prosecutions Justice Jane Frances Abodo.

The announcement also claimed Ssemakadde’s actions had alienated donors, sponsors, and stakeholders, irreparably damaging the ULS’s reputation.

However, Ssemakadde’s statement today has thrown these claims into question, branding Munaabi’s actions as unauthorised and subversive.

Council Denounces Munaabi’s Actions

In the statement shared on ULS’s official platforms, the council categorically rejected Munaabi’s earlier communication, labelling it the work of a “minority group” comprising Munaabi and Council Member Geoffrey Turyamusiima.

The council clarified that the purported expulsion documents were neither discussed nor endorsed by the majority of the council.

“The council condemns the unauthorised actions of Phillip Munaabi and Geoffrey Turyamusiima, who have acted outside the bounds of their mandate,” the statement read.

The council has since suspended both members and announced the appointment of Eddie Nangulu as interim secretary.

Among the accusations levelled against Munaabi are the intimidation of ULS staff, fabrication of false council records, and the unauthorised use of council member signatures.

The council further noted a pattern of absenteeism by Munaabi and his faction, which had obstructed critical society business.

ULS Leadership Crisis Deepens

The fallout has revealed deep divisions within the ULS, with the leadership crisis escalating into a battle for control. Ssemakadde’s return to the helm followed his brief sick leave.