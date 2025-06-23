Spire clears air on brother's relationship with Katikkiro, rumours about his death

Ugandan cartoonist and human rights defender Prof. Jimmy Spire Ssentongo has cleared the air on rumours surrounding the death of his brother, Dr. John Spire Kiggundu.
According to Prof. Ssentongo, some people had started misinforming the public about his brother's death.
He said his brother, who owned Henrob Hospital–Zzana, died from a heart attack but was discovered a day later.
Below is the full statement:
Though it not be the right time amidst grieving, I just want to dispel of the harmful disinformation circulating around Dr John Spire Kiggundu’s sudden death:
It is NOT TRUE that he was shot and dumped in a trench.
He WAS NOT kidnapped by anyone.
It is NOT TRUE that he was killed by anyone for political or other reasons.
The post-mortem report (credibly done) shows that he died of a heart attack and was only found a day after.
It is not true that he had ANY business relationship with Owek. Peter Mayiga. He was only a chief guest at the launch of Henrob Hospital in 2020 - which Kiggundu built over the years through very hard work from a one room clinic in 2003 to where it is now. It is named after his sons Henry and Robert. Kindly disregard the disinformation that may cause unnecessary harm and hatred to others. Let John rest."
Meanwhile, today, June 23, 2025, there will be a requiem mass at St. Joseph Lweza Parish at 1PM, followed by a vigil at his home in Zzana starting at 6PM.
On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, the body will leave for Masaka in the morning, with a vigil at his ancestral home in Butozi–Masaka starting at 2PM.
On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, burial will take place at 4PM at his ancestral home in Butozi–Masaka, preceded by Mass at 2:00 PM.