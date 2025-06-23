Spire clears air on brother's relationship with Katikkiro, rumours about his death

It is not true that he had ANY business relationship with Owek. Peter Mayiga. He was only a chief guest at the launch of Henrob Hospital in 2020 - which Kiggundu built over the years through very hard work from a one room clinic in 2003 to where it is now. It is named after his sons Henry and Robert. Kindly disregard the disinformation that may cause unnecessary harm and hatred to others. Let John rest."