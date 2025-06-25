A civil servant at Uganda's National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has recently captured the nation's attention for her extraordinary linguistic prowess.

Claire Ollama, a Registrar hailing from Paidha, in Zombo district, became an overnight viral sensation across social media platforms after a video emerged showcasing her effortless command of multiple Ugandan dialects during a press conference.

In the clip, Ollama seamlessly transitioned between various languages to explain the ongoing child registration process, transforming a routine public announcement into a masterclass in inclusive communication.

She was able to break down the process in English, Luganda, Lusoga, Runyankore, Alur, and Swahili.

Many are stunned by her perfection of the accents of each of the languages, with one user Patrick Oyulu, likening her to a “United Nations interpreter on Red Bull."

"If there were language Olympics, Claire Ollama would be taking home gold… and still have enough breath to read the 7 o’clock news,” he said.

Nelson Bwire, another social media user, commented on her "very fluent Runyankore with a correct accent" and Frank Lwiise stated, "Her Lusoga is too perfect, you cannot convince me she ain’t from the region."

Redefining Public Connection

Beyond the technical marvel of her multilingualism, many observers lauded Ollama for her profound impact on public engagement.

Oyulu powerfully articulated this aspect, noting, "This isn’t just public communication - it’s public connection. At a time when access to services hinges on trust and clarity, Claire has redefined civic engagement armed with nothing but grace, charisma, and cultural fluency."

Calls quickly emerged for NIRA to promote Ollama, with some suggesting she should be headhunted by larger government entities, recognising the transformative potential of such empathetic and effective communication.

Humility and a Call to Action

In response to the deluge of praise and recommendations, Claire Ollama reacted with humility and purpose.

"Humbled by the recommendation on the translations!" she posted,