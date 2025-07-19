Mr Lee's baby mama Agnes Kirabo wins NRM primaries

Agnes Kirabo, the baby mama of singer Mr Lee, whose real name is Richard Mugisha, won the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries to become the party's flag bearer as Woman Member of Parliament (MP) in Luwero District.

Mr Lee, who is a member of the singing group B2C, congratulated the mother of his son in a social media post.

He said: "Congratulations mama Lennon Hank... all the best onto the next platform."

Kirabo is the current Youth MP for the Central Region, but her position can only be held for one term or five years.

She is not the only youth Member of Parliament who won.

Her friend Phiona Nyamutoro, who is also the Minister of State for Minerals in the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development, won the Nebbi District Woman Member of Parliament (MP) seat.

In a post on X, Nyamutoro said the numbers she garnered were record-breaking.

"We made history with the highest number of votes ever registered by any candidate in the history of Nebbi politics!" said Nyamutoro, who has been the National Female Youth MP.

"We shall work tirelessly to ensure your trust yields fruits. Grateful to everyone for all the overwhelming love and support."

Earlier in the day, her husband Eddy Kenzo also took to X to celebrate the win.

"Nebbi has spoken—90% for Honourable @PNyamutoro. Congratulations, Nyamu wafe. Bambi mwebale kusaba, banange 🙏🙏 Nebbi, you have chosen the right person. Asante sana," he said.