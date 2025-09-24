Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, wife to presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Bobi Wine, made an emotional and compelling appeal to Ugandan women during a massive campaign rally in Nateete

The rally, which followed her husband’s official nomination for presidency by the Electoral Commission, saw thousands of supporters gather at Kaalo playground Nateete

Barbie, a philanthropist and founder of Caring Hearts Uganda, rallied the thousands in attendance and those following through the media to vote for her husband, promising to serve alongside him as a devoted First Lady.

Grounded in Experience and Empathy

Bobi Wine Kawempe rally

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in Luganda, Runyankole, and English, Barbie reflected on the hardships she has encountered while serving through her charity work.

“I have seen girls who feel inferior and have no idea what their future holds,” she said.

“I have seen mothers walking long distances with babies on their backs just to fetch water. I have seen the pain of hunger and the despair of girls dropping out of school.”

Drawing from these stories, she presented herself not just as a candidate’s wife, but as a woman who understands the everyday struggles of Ugandan women—and one who is ready to advocate for their needs at the highest level.

Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Itungo

ADVERTISEMENT

A First Lady Who Listens, and is Listened To

She declared that voting for Kyagulanyi is a vote for a First Lady who will be the voice of women.

“When you vote for Kyagulanyi you are indirectly voting for me as your First Lady, who knows how to talk to her husband and ask for what women need.

“You will be voting for a First Lady whose husband listens to her and one who will do what his wife asks if it's the right thing to do.”

Bobi Wine's rally

ADVERTISEMENT

She painted a picture of a presidency where the concerns of women are not sidelined, but championed by someone who not only knows the challenges first-hand but has a strong influence on the one in power.

A Rallying Call to ActionClosing her speech with a rallying call, Barbie urged Ugandan women to show up in large numbers on election day.