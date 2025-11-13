Bobi Wine rallies supporters to guard polling stations despite UPDF warning

National Unity Platform (NUP) President Bobi WIne has openly defied a warning issued by the national military, urging his supporters to remain vigilant at polling stations after casting their ballots during the forthcoming general elections.

The opposition leader told the press on Thursday before his campaign trip to Bushenyi, that he and his party would “not allow the UPDF to interfere with the voting process because we all know who commands them”

His comments follow remarks made yesterday by the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) Deputy Spokesperson, Colonel Henry Obbo.

Col. Obbo had announced the military's active participation in supporting the "stretched" Uganda Police Force during the election period.

He issued a public prohibition against citizens remaining at voting centres to guard their vote, stating such action would "not be allowed" and was the sole duty of security personnel.

“After casting your ballot, go home. You can come back when it is time to count the votes,” Col. Obbo advised.

Bobi Wine, however, firmly rejected the military's assertion of authority over the electoral process.

"We saw a top military official saying that people should vote and leave the military to protect their vote. This is not the mandate of the military and we reject it firmly because it undermines our democracy," the presidential candidate declared.

Kyagulanyi went on to accuse President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni's regime of using the UPDF to subvert democratic outcomes in past elections, a practice he vows will be stopped.

"The UPDF has no business in elections in Uganda. It has been used before by Gen Museveni to subvert the voices of the people of Uganda. It will not work this time," he insisted.

He doubled down on his party’s instructions to the electorate: "The people of Uganda have every right to protect their vote and we continue to urge them to. It is not a crime to be there and observe. We are not asking people to stay in the polling stations and congest it. We are asking them to stay around and observe and keep their cameras around."