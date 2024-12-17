Besigye lawyers dismayed as prisons go on Christmas lockdown 

Lawyers representing Col. Dr Kizza Besigye have voiced concerns over the Uganda Prisons’ recent announcement of a lockdown across all prisons for the Christmas festivities.

The announcement has raised fears that it will hinder access to their client, who is currently on remand.

Prison Lockdown to Enhance Security

On Tuesday, Uganda Prisons declared a “Standby Class One” period for all prison staff, aimed at stepping up security during the festive season.

This directive, running from December 16th to January 8th, is designed to mitigate potential security risks as the excitement of the season often leads to lapses in security within the prisons.

“The festive season often brings excitement among prisoners and staff, leading to potential security lapses,” read the statement from Uganda Prisons.

The directive also cited ongoing terrorism threats as a key reason for the lockdown.

The lockdown means there will be no visitations from outside, although prisoners’ items can be delivered at the gates.

Lawyers Fear Inability to Meet Clients

Dr Besigye’s legal team has expressed frustration, as they will be unable to meet with their client before his return to court on January 7th for a bail hearing.

Eron Kizza, one of Dr Besigye’s lawyers, took to social media to voice the concern, stating: “We have seen days. No visitation for Besigye and other detainees until 18th January 2025. OMG.”

The former leader of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), along with Hajji Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya, is currently being held at Luzira Prison on charges in the Army General Court Martial.

They are accused of possessing firearms in Nairobi and holding meetings in Kenya, Greece, and Switzerland with the intent to destabilise Uganda.

Both have been denied bail on two occasions.

There are growing concerns that Dr Besigye and his co-accused could face additional, more serious charges related to attempting to overthrow the government.