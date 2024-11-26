Arresting Alien Skin, an NRM supporter, shows government justness – Minister Balaam

The Minister of State for Youths and Children’s Affairs Balaam Barugahara has dismissed accusations that the ruling government is unfairly targeting supporters of opposition parties.

Speaking during a televised interview on Tuesday, the Minister responded to allegations that the government has been detaining opposition supporters, such as those aligned with the National Unity Platform (NUP), under questionable circumstances.

These claims resurfaced last week when President Yoweri Museveni pardoned 19 NUP supporters, including Ms Olivia Lutaaya, who had been imprisoned for nearly four years while facing trial in the court martial.

‘Look at Alien Skin’

Critics argued that the ruling government was using arrests as a means to silence dissent, prompting the Minister to defend the government’s stance on justice.

“This is what we have consistently told people—that this government is not unfair. It hands out punishment and justice equitably,” the Minister stated.

He cited the recent arrest of popular musician and government supporter Patrick Mulwana, also known as Alien Skin, as evidence of the government’s impartiality.

The arrest, he said, showed an example of the government’s fairness, noting that even NRM supporters are held accountable under the law.

“Alien Skin is a big supporter of this government, but when he made a mistake, he was arrested and taken to court. There is no one above the law,” the Minister said

Assault and Robbery Charges

The Fangone Forest boss was arrested last week on allegations of assault and robbery.

Yesterday, Monday, he was denied bail during his appearance in court and remanded back to Luzira Prison.

The 30-year-old singer, who is a father of three, was charged alongside his bodyguard, Julius Mugabi, commonly known as Julio.

The charges against them include assault and robbery, stemming from two incidents.

The first charge alleges that Alien Skin assaulted medical personnel at Nsambya Hospital following the death of a crew member, Joram Tumwesigye.

The second relates to an incident in September at H&M Restaurant in Makindye, where he is accused of assaulting and robbing Salim Mubiru of money and an iPhone 15 Pro.

Her Worship Esther Adikin, who presided over the court session, noted that the parties involved were seeking reconciliation.

“Since the parties want to reconcile, I wouldn’t consider bail at this time,” she stated, setting November 28 as the date for Alien Skin’s next court appearance.

Minister Urges Youth to Focus on Hard Work

Hon Brugahara also used the platform to encourage young people to focus on building their livelihoods through hard work and skill rather than engaging in political controversies.

“You will not get any money from politicking and insulting the president on TikTok. You can only earn money through your own sweat and your wisdom and skill,” he advised.