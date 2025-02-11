2024 UCE results released

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) released the 2024 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results on Tuesday, February 11.

Prof. Celestino Obua, Chairperson of UNEB, expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the curriculum, highlighting that learners who have gone through it demonstrate improved communication skills, greater confidence, and the ability to conduct research and complete projects in various fields.

He noted that the curriculum has also equipped them with essential learning skills.He acknowledged that both the public and the Board had concerns about how these students would transition to UACE, given that the previous curriculum at that level followed an outdated format.

However, he commended the guidance provided to the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC), which led to significant changes in the UACE curriculum. These updates will now align with the learning experiences of the students, ensuring a smoother transition in the coming weeks.

UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo reported that 10,141 candidates from 1,028 centres registered for the examination, with 4,369 (43.1%) being male and 5,373 (52.9%) female.

Among them, 813 candidates (8.0%) were beneficiaries of the USE programme, while the majority, 8,929 (88.0%), were non-USE students.

Out of the total registered candidates, 9,742 (96.1%) sat for the examination, while 399 did not appear for the exams.

Under the competency-based assessment system, candidates are no longer ranked into Divisions as was done in the previous curriculum. To qualify for the UCE Certificate, a candidate must achieve at least a competency level grade of D in at least one subject taken.

The overall results indicate that 350,146 candidates, representing 98.05% of those who sat for the examination, met the requirements for the UCE Certificate. This will be recorded on their Transcript and Certificate as Result 1.

Candidates who did not meet the necessary criteria for the award of the UCE Certificate will have Result 2 indicated on their transcripts.