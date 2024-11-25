The highly anticipated Capital FM Big Wedding Season 8 brought a fairy-tale wedding to life for Tonny Katelegga and his bride, Mackline Tesi.

The lavish, all-expenses-paid ceremony was held at the luxurious Speke Resort Munyonyo, where the couple exchanged vows surrounded by their loved ones in an intimate and heartwarming celebration.

A Dream Wedding Come True

The Big Wedding, an annual initiative by Capital FM, offers lucky listeners a chance to win their dream wedding.

Couples enter by submitting a heartfelt letter about their love story and a two-minute video explaining why they deserve the grand celebration.

This year, Tonny and Mackline’s love story captured the hearts of the organisers, earning them the coveted prize.

Following their vows, the newlyweds hosted guests at a stunning reception filled with elegance, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

The event highlighted not only the love shared by the couple but also the spirit of family and togetherness that the Big Wedding represents.

A vibrant celebration

Adding a refreshing twist to the magical evening was Bell Citrus, whose modern citrus flavour delighted guests throughout the celebration.

Guests enjoyed the smooth taste of Bell Citrus as they raised their glasses in honour of the happy couple.

Speaking at the event, Lillian Kasiime, Brand Manager of Bell Citrus, expressed her delight in being part of such a memorable occasion.

“Bell Citrus is all about celebrating the vibrant moments in life, and tonight is no exception. We’re proud to be part of Tesi and Tonny’s love story and bring joy to everyone here,” Kasiime said.

The Big Wedding: A Growing Tradition

Now in its eighth edition, the Capital FM Big Wedding has grown into a much-anticipated tradition in Uganda.