Gordon’s Acacia Brunch affair: A British-style story

Mbarara’s Acacia Country Inn lit up with enjoyment last weekend as the Gordon’s Acacia Brunch Affair celebrated its first anniversary.

The event was a toast to a year of premium Sunday socials that have become a cherished tradition in Mbarara.

Guests arrived at a venue transformed into a tranquil, beach-themed oasis, designed to offer a serene escape and a sense of indulgent relaxation.

Upon entry, attendees were greeted with a selection of refreshing cocktails made with Gordon’s London Dry and Pink Gin.

The drinks complemented a menu created to satisfy every palate, ensuring a perfect blend of food and flavour.

Nancy Nansikombi, the Gordon’s Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries, spoke of the event’s success, stating that the Gordon’s Acacia Brunch Affair has truly "blossomed into a beloved tradition."

This anniversary was a celebration of that growing legacy of good times and sophistication.

The anniversary was enriched by more than just food and drink. Entertainment was provided by a captivating live performance from singer Azawi, with DJ Etania on the decks to keep the vibrant atmosphere going.

A dedicated “Memories Photowall” displayed cherished moments from the past year of the affair, drawing guests to reminisce and capture new memories.

The organisers also included a deeply personal and heartfelt tribute to their families, acknowledging the foundational support that allowed the event to flourish.

As the Gordon’s Acacia Brunch Affair enters its second year, it continues to set the standard for premium lifestyle events in the region.