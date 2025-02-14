Pulse logo
Zzina Awards 2025: Full list of winners and highlights from the night

14 February 2025 at 16:15
Ava Peace was named artist of the year
  • Mzee Asingwire

The 12th edition of the highly anticipated Zzina Awards Listener’s Choice was an electrifying celebration of Uganda’s finest talents in music and entertainment.

The event, held on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the Galaxy FM premises, brought together top celebrities, influencers, and fans for a night of recognition, thrilling performances, and unforgettable moments.

Hosted by the dynamic duo of Mr. Henrie and Florah Show, the ceremony honoured outstanding contributions across various categories, acknowledging exceptional work done in 2024.

Ava Peace emerged as the biggest winner of the night, cementing her status as a top artist. Swangz Avenue co-founder Benon Mugumbya was recognised with the Legend Award for his remarkable contributions to Uganda’s music industry.

Meanwhile, Allan Okello of Vipers Football Club received the Sports Personality of the Year award for his stellar performance in the past season.

Full list of winners

  • Best Contemporary Urban Song: Tabbu – Dax Vibez & Ava Peace

  • Best Inspirational Song: Lukusuuta – Stream Of Life Choir

  • Best Lugaflow/Rap Song: Tewepiima Nange – Da Agent

  • Best Fans Team: Fangone Soldiers

  • Best Dancehall Song: Kinawolovu

  • Best Comedy Content Creator: Tally Vian

  • Sports Personality: Allan Okello

  • Best Lugaflow/Rap Artist: Kapeke

  • Best Songwriter: Dokta Brain

  • Best Contemporary Urban Artist: Dax Vibez

  • Best Dancehall Artist: Mudra

  • Best Afrobeat Song: It’s Okay – Acidic Vokoz

  • Best Collaboration: Taabu – Dax Vibez & Ava Peace

  • Legend Award: Benon Mugumbya

  • Best Producer: Bassboi

  • Best Male Artist: Alien Skin

  • Best Female Artist: Ava Peace

  • Breakthrough Artist: Nandor Love

  • Song of the Year: Dawa – Elijah Kitaka

  • Artist of the Year: Ava Peace

The night featured glamorous red-carpet moments and electrifying performances. Rising star Tracy Melon opened the show with the National Anthem, followed by Anknown’s soulful performance.

Rapper Recho Rey thrilled the audience, while Dax Vibez and Ava Peace delivered a stunning live rendition of Tabbu. Elijah Kitaka then took centre stage with his hit songs, setting the mood for a high-energy set.

Dokta Brain followed with a breathtaking acoustic performance, later joined by Kataleya and Kandle for a memorable closing act. The night ended at midnight with a DJ mix celebrating the big winners of the night.

