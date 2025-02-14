Zzina Awards 2025: Full list of winners and highlights from the night

The 12th edition of the highly anticipated Zzina Awards Listener’s Choice was an electrifying celebration of Uganda’s finest talents in music and entertainment.
The event, held on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the Galaxy FM premises, brought together top celebrities, influencers, and fans for a night of recognition, thrilling performances, and unforgettable moments.
Hosted by the dynamic duo of Mr. Henrie and Florah Show, the ceremony honoured outstanding contributions across various categories, acknowledging exceptional work done in 2024.
Ava Peace emerged as the biggest winner of the night, cementing her status as a top artist. Swangz Avenue co-founder Benon Mugumbya was recognised with the Legend Award for his remarkable contributions to Uganda’s music industry.
Meanwhile, Allan Okello of Vipers Football Club received the Sports Personality of the Year award for his stellar performance in the past season.
Full list of winners
Best Contemporary Urban Song: Tabbu – Dax Vibez & Ava Peace
Best Inspirational Song: Lukusuuta – Stream Of Life Choir
Best Lugaflow/Rap Song: Tewepiima Nange – Da Agent
Best Fans Team: Fangone Soldiers
Best Dancehall Song: Kinawolovu
Best Comedy Content Creator: Tally Vian
Sports Personality: Allan Okello
Best Lugaflow/Rap Artist: Kapeke
Best Songwriter: Dokta Brain
Best Contemporary Urban Artist: Dax Vibez
Best Dancehall Artist: Mudra
Best Afrobeat Song: It’s Okay – Acidic Vokoz
Best Collaboration: Taabu – Dax Vibez & Ava Peace
Legend Award: Benon Mugumbya
Best Producer: Bassboi
Best Male Artist: Alien Skin
Best Female Artist: Ava Peace
Breakthrough Artist: Nandor Love
Song of the Year: Dawa – Elijah Kitaka
Artist of the Year: Ava Peace
The night featured glamorous red-carpet moments and electrifying performances. Rising star Tracy Melon opened the show with the National Anthem, followed by Anknown’s soulful performance.
Rapper Recho Rey thrilled the audience, while Dax Vibez and Ava Peace delivered a stunning live rendition of Tabbu. Elijah Kitaka then took centre stage with his hit songs, setting the mood for a high-energy set.
Dokta Brain followed with a breathtaking acoustic performance, later joined by Kataleya and Kandle for a memorable closing act. The night ended at midnight with a DJ mix celebrating the big winners of the night.