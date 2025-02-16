Why Gravity, Lil Pazo music ban hasn’t worked

A recent move by stakeholders in the music industry to ban the music of artists Gravity Omutujju and Lil Pazo appears to have backfired.

The duo continues to thrive, with their concerts drawing big crowds. Authorities, including the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), Uganda Police and even the Prime Minister of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, banned their songs from media platforms, citing vulgarity and a negative influence on society.

However, Lil Pazo has revealed that these restrictions have had little impact, as fans still flock to their shows in large numbers.

The Ban and Its Implementation

In December 2024, the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) together with music promoters and Uganda Police announced a blackout for the two musicians, effectively stopping them from performing at concerts.

Event organisers and promoters were reportedly instructed not to hire the two musicians for performances.

UCC later banned their tracks, including Okwepicha, Enyama, Doozi, and Omunio by Gravity, as well as Enkudi and Ensujju by Lil Pazo.

Shortly after, Buganda’s Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga reinforced the restrictions, prohibiting the artists’ music from airing on BBS TV and CBS FM.

He warned media station staff against playing their songs, arguing that their lyrics lacked cultural value and were damaging to society.

Despite these efforts, Lil Pazo says the bans have been ineffective.

In defiance of the ban, Gravity and Pazo embarked on the Enkudi-Omuniongo tour, which the latter says has been a resounding success.

The duo performed in multiple locations, including Buvuma, Ssenyondo, and Kalangala, drawing massive crowds.

“The haters tried hard to stop the shows,” Lil Pazo said. “Some promoters made phone calls to local DPCs, claiming that police had blocked us from performing."

"But every time, the DPCs demanded written proof of the ban, which never existed. In the end, we performed freely, and the police were even asking for selfies with us.”

The turnout at their concerts, he said, proved that fans remained loyal, unaffected by the authorities’ attempts to silence their music.

The artists continue to book more shows, with their next performance scheduled in Migeera, Nakasongola.

Human Rights Concerns Over the Ban

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has criticised the ban, calling it a violation of fundamental freedoms. Chairperson Mariam Fauzat Wangadya condemned UCC’s decision, arguing that it was oppressive and autocratic.

She stated, “Banning these songs is an unjustifiable attack on the artists' rights to freedom of expression and employment. Market forces, not a few individuals in power, should determine what music succeeds.”