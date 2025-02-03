PHOTOS: Eco Peace concert unites music, fashion and sustainability in Kampala

On Sunday, February 2, Sheraton Kampala Hotel hosted the Eco Peace Concert at the Rwenzori Ballroom, headlined by internationally acclaimed cellist Diego Carneiro.

The event, a vibrant fusion of music, fashion, and inspiring speeches, was organised to support environmental and peace-building initiatives, highlighting the transformative power of music as a unifying force for change.

Kenyan fashion designer Catherine Sawe, founder of Sawe Creations, which operates in Kamwokya, Kampala, showcased a sustainable fashion parade featuring organic and eco-friendly fabrics.

"We pride ourselves on being a sustainable brand," said Sawe, adding that her company has previously designed outfits for Sheraton staff and events. She noted that Ugandan cotton was among the locally sourced materials used in the show.

Reflecting on the event, Sawe remarked, "It's been a great event. I've been able to interact with people and network." She also shared that the experience broadened her understanding of sustainable fashion.

Sheraton Kampala Hotel’s General Manager, Jean Philippe Bittencourt, reaffirmed the brand's dedication to sustainability and social impact.

"Sheraton treasures sustainability, and we have several programmes focused on conservation and social initiatives," he said, adding that the Eco Peace Concert is one of many efforts aimed at promoting environmental responsibility.

Bittencourt also revealed that a portion of the concert’s proceeds went to Namunye Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that empowers indigent children in slum communities through performing arts.

"These are the kinds of communities that need help, so we are supporting them," he said.

Diego Carneiro, who first performed in Uganda in 2024 at the National Theatre, has collaborated with various organisations, including Rotary International, to promote conservation through music.

During his visit to Uganda last year, the Brazilian cellist conceived a sustainable project aimed at teaching music using instruments crafted from recycled trash and garbage.

The concert featured a diverse ensemble of talented musicians, each bringing a unique cultural touch to the night’s performances.